T20 World Cup: Trouble at top continue for Pakistan

CHENNAI: "...we did not lose this because of one person. We are losing as a team. I am not saying this because of one person. You are pointing out that because of the captain, I cannot play in every player's place." The frustration of Pakistan captain Babar Azam was visible in his voice on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill, Florida.

After all, it was the third question about his captaincy since the 15-minute-long post-match press conference began after Pakistan's last T20 World Cup game. They had just come off the field with a win against Ireland, not an easy one, but that was nowhere closer to being the talking point. The 2022 T20 WC runners-up had been eliminated in the group stages with just two wins to show and Babar was not going to let off that easily.

There was a similar theme to every question that followed. Captaincy, his responsibility, the batters not being proactive, the mindset, whether he will resign, on the selection committee and cricketing board back home, they kept coming. And Babar, to a large extent, was repeating the same things - how it is about the team, about building partnerships, about playing together as a group, applying themselves and not about just one individual.

It was only when a question was asked about the pitches, Babar was happy to answer it. He said the pitches should have been better and the weather was bad before adding, "This tournament is supporting the bowlers. The wicket should have been better."

Babar has some ground there to stand, but barely. As much as there have been questions about the New York pitch and weather in Florida, it is in no way the key reason behind Pakistan not advancing to their Super 8s. They fielded and bowled badly to lose against USA from a winning position, couldn't apply themselves against India and lost their first two games.

By that time, their campaign was all but done. From Babar's rotation of bowlers, and batting order to the regular issues that plague Pakistan (fielding, dressing room issues and so on) there are a 'n' number of reasons why they were not able to put out their best.