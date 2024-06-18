Cricket

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan succumbed to scoreboard pressure, managing just 114 in 16.2 overs.
Rovman West Indies' captain Rovman Powell (C) celebrates dismissing Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group C cricket match between the West Indies and Afghanistan.
PTI

GROS ISLET: A superlative batting display led by Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a 104-run win over Afghanistan in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup.

With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions West Indies who displayed their batting might, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran going on a six-hitting spree during his 53-ball 98.

Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired as Pooran hit as many as 8 maximums and 6 fours during his stay.

In reply, Afghanistan succumbed to scoreboard pressure, managing just 114 in 16.2 overs.

The hosts will face England in their Super 8 Group 2 match on June 20.

Brief Score: West Indies: 218 for five in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 98; Gulbadin Naib 2/14).

Afghanistan: 114 all out in 16.2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 38; Obed McCoy 3/14, Akeal Hosein 2/21).

