Williamson steps down as white-ball captain, declines national contract

CHRISTCHURCH: Kane Williamson has decided to forego a national contract for 2024-25 and also stepped down from white-ball captaincy in a bid to extend his international career.

The news comes a couple days after New Zealand's shock early exit from the T20 World Cup.

"Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I'm very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards," the 33-year-old said in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release on Wednesday.

"However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I'm unable to accept a central contract offer."

The Black Caps have very little international cricket scheduled during the January window and Williamson, who had stepped down from Test captaincy in December 2022, will be available to play all three formats outside that month.

"Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure, and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished," he said.

"My life outside cricket has changed, however. Spending more time with my family and enjoying experiences with them at home or abroad is something that's even more important to me."

The Black Caps are scheduled to compete in eight Tests, including a tour of India and then a three-match home series against England in November-December, before Christmas.

There are a number of T20 leagues such as UAE's ILT20, South Africa's SA20, Australia's BBL and Bangladesh's BPL which are set to clash in January.

New Zealand's Super Smash could also be scheduled during the same time period.

The leagues will be followed by the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March.

Players accepting the NZC central contracts must be available for both international and the domestic Super Smash competition.

NZC CEO Scott Weenink said Williamson has earned the right to take some time off to pursue other goals, including family-oriented priorities.