Huge fan of Bumrah, don't want a thing be changed in his unorthodox action: Ambrose

BRIDGETOWN: Curtly Ambrose is a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah and despite the Indian spearhead's struggles with stress fractures in the past, the Caribbean legend would not want to change anything in his unorthodox action as he feels every fast bowler takes the field with a risk of getting injured.

Bumrah, arguably the best all-format pacer in the game right now, has had his fair share of back problems and underwent a surgery in March last year.

After a long rehab, Bumrah made a comeback ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in November and he has not looked back since then.

The 30-year-old can get wickets in a T20 at any stage of the game and in the longest format, he has the ability to strike with both the new and the old ball, more so when it is reversing.

In a telephonic interview with PTI, Ambrose said Bumrah should not change a thing unless he sustains a serious injury.

"What I can tell you something about Jasprit Bumrah, I'm a big fan. Right from ever since I saw him the first time. He's so unconventional but highly effective. And that's what I like about him. When you look at traditional fast bowlers, you wouldn't look at Bumrah, he's so unorthodox.

"He has done a great job for India and still doing a great job in all formats. I met him a couple of years ago when India played in Antigua. He's someone I've always enjoyed watching because he's so different," said Ambrose who is involved with promoting the ongoing T20 World Cup here.

Bumrah's open-chested action does put pressure on his back but Ambrose believes every fast bowler has to deal with risks like that.

"From my little experience, there are no two bowlers who are exactly alike. Bowlers may have similarities but they are never exactly alike and we all have our different styles everyone is different.