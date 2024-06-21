India men’s home season to begin at Chepauk

CHENNAI: India men will kick-off their 2024-25 home season with a Test against Bangladesh at Chennai from September 19. In all, they are scheduled to play five Tests, eight T20Is and three ODIs.

Apart from Bangladesh (two Tests, three T20Is), India will also host Kiwis (three Tests) and England (five T20Is and three ODIs). The last match of the Winter will be an ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12.

It’s likely the team will travel for the Champions Trophy (to be held in Pakistan as of this point) immediately after this match. After the three New Zealand Tests, India will be flying to Australia for a five-Test series. Once they come back, India will play against England in five T20Is.

Schedule: Bangladesh Tests: Sept 19-23: Chennai; Sept 27-Oct 1: Kanpur; T2oIs: Oct 6 - Dharamsala; Oct 9 - Delhi; Oct 12 -

Hyderabad; New Zealand Tests: Oct 16-20: Bengaluru; Oct 24-28: Pune; Nov 1-5: Mumbai; England T20Is: Jan 22: Chennai; Jan 25:

Kolkata; Jan 28: Rajkot; Jan 31: Pune; Feb 2: Mumbai; ODIs: Feb 6: Nagpur; Feb 9: Cuttack; Feb 12: Ahmedabad.