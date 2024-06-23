Cricket

Women's cricket ODI: India beat SA by six wickets, sweep series 3-0

Smriti Mandhana narrowly missed a century and got out for an 83-ball 90, having set up the 216-run chase with her superlative show at the top.
Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma run between the wickets during the third women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.Photo | PTI
PTI

BENGALURU: India put up yet another dominating performance to defeat South Africa by seven wickets and sweep the three-match Women's ODI series 3-0 here on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 48-ball 42 before Richa Ghosh sealed the chase with a six off Tumi Sekhukhune in the 41st over. India won with 56 balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Laura Wolvaardt made 61 before South Africa suffered a batting meltdown to finish with an underwhelming 215/8.

Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each for India.

Brief Scores South Africa 215/8; 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Tazmin Brits 38; Arundhati Reddy 2/36, Deepti Sharma 2/27) lost to India 220/4; 40.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 90, Harmanpreet Kaur 42) by six wickets.

South Africa
Indian women cricket team
Women's cricket OD

