South Africa qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup, beat West Indies by 3 wickets

NORTH SOUND: South Africa qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a three-wicket win via the Duckworth Lewis method over hosts West Indies in a rain-truncated Super Eights match here.

Put in to bat, West Indies rode on Roston Chase's 52 off 42 balls to post 135 for 8.In reply, South Africa were 15/2 in two overs when rain stopped play.

The match was truncated by three overs with South Africa being set with a revised target of 123 in 17 overs.

The Proteas chased that down in 16.1 overs to knock the hosts out and become the second team to qualify for the last four stage in the World Cup.

Defending champions England were the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 135 for 8 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 52, Kyle Mayers 35; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/27) South Africa: 124 for 7 in 16.1 overs (Tristan Stubbs 29, Heinrich Klaasen 22; Roston Chase 3/12, Andre Russell 2/19)