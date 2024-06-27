Happy we're not playing on this pitch again, but nice feeling to be in final: Markram

TAROUBA: South African skipper Aiden Markram was certain that he does not want to play another match on the pitch here, but was chuffed to see his side tame a challenging track in the semifinal to enter its maiden T20 World Cup final.

The deck at the Brian Lara Academy stadium offered considerable movement off the seam and South African quicks used it to the optimum to bowl out Afghanistan for an insufficient 56.

If we reflect back on this wicket, we'll probably be pretty happy that we're not playing here again. T20 cricket as a whole, you want entertainment, said Markram in the post-match press meet after SA defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets.

Markram was delighted to see South Africa finding a way to win on a challenging strip.

"The wickets that we've had throughout the competition have been pretty challenging. It's hard to tell that a wicket is not good because it can't just always be a batter's game.

"Having said that, still taking the positives we can. Wickets are tough. So, finding a way to win is probably the most important thing."

South Africa will now travel to Barbados for the final either against India or England.

We've been doing it for most of our careers, you jump from venue to venue where conditions are quite different. So, it's again just adapting and playing the pitch and the game that's in front of you.

We'll try to find ways to always take wickets with the ball and from a batting point of view try to get to a score that's defendable. Both teams have to play on the same wicket, he noted.