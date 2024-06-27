T20 World Cup: England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in Guyana

While there is no reserve day for the second semifinal, the ICC have allocated four and a half hours of extended time to accommodate at least a shorter version of the game. Earlier in the day, South Africa beat Afghanistan to enter their first ICC men’s World Cup final.

The winner from the India-England game will play South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

The last time the two teams went up against each other was in the 2022 T20 WC semifinal and India lost to England by ten wickets. England went on to beat Pakistan and win the title. India is still searching for the first-ever ICC title since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy in England.

Rain threat for final

The weather for Barbados on Saturday is also not looking good for the summit clash. South Africa will be the first team to reach there while the winner of the India-England match will join them.