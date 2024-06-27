Rain delay expected as India braces to take on England in T20 World Cup semis

Even as 2022 T20 World Cup winners England and India are getting ready to lock horns in the second semifinal in Providence, Guyana, the forecast for the game on Thursday morning does not look good.

With morning showers expected, it is very much possible that the start of the match could be delayed. “A couple of morning showers otherwise intervals of cloud and sunshine,” read accuweather.com website.

While there is no reserve day for the second semifinal, the ICC have allocated extended time on the same day to accommodate at least a shorter version of the game. Earlier in the day, South Africa beat Afghanistan to enter their first ICC men’s World Cup final. The winner from the India-England game will play South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

Although there is not much chance of a complete wash out, should India and England not take field in Guyana, India will go through to the final having topped their Super 8s group. The last time the two teams went up against each other was in the 2022 T20 WC semifinal and India lost to England by ten wickets. England went on to beat Pakistan and win the title.

India are still searching for the first-ever ICC title since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy in England.