T20 World Cup: Rohit scores fifty as India post 171/7 in semifinal

CHENNAI: A captain's innings of 57 by Rohit Sharma and an equally valuable 47 by Suryakumar Yadav propelled India to 171/7 in 20 overs against England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup played at Guyana on Thursday.

Put into bat, India had a disastrous start as they lost Virat Kohli cheaply. Kohli's poor technique against left-arm fast bowlers was once again exposed by Reece Topley.

The lanky Topley, pitched one on a good length that shaped back slightly into the right-hander. Kohli stayed leg-sided and was then looking to shovel it over mid-wicket, but was beaten by the movement and the ball flicked the top of leg-stump. Thus Topley got the prize wicket as Kohli took the long walk back into the den. India were reduced to 19 for 1.

From then on skipper Rohit Sharma was keen to forge a partnership with in-form Rishabh Pant, but was in for a rude shock. Pant was eager to flick a ball on the off peg over mid wicket but was caught at midwicket.These twin stikes put Indian on the backfoot as one could see the pain on Rohit Sharma's face.

Rohit was at ease playing the fast bowlers as well as the spinners. He used his feet well and one can see from his body language that he wanted to play with responsibility. Rohit was judicious in his shot selection and chose the right ball to attack. He picked boundaries at will, be it of Topley or Adil Rashid. Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit and showed good intent.

His six off Jordan was a delight to watch. Jordan bowled a short of a good length ball, angling into the right-hander, SKY gets inside the line, gets down low and then uses Jordan's pace to swipe it over long leg for a six. During the seventh over there was a bit of drizzle and the game continued but in the eight over when India were 65 for 2 rain stopped play.

Later when play resumed, both Rohit and SKY started to play aggressively in order to up the run rate. Rohit six off Sam Curran to the backward square leg fence ringed in his 50. SKY too used his presence of mind and timing to notch up boundaries at will off Sam Curran.

When the duo looked set for a big stand Rohit got out.After his half-century, Rohit's concentration level dipped and in one such moment went for an ambitious shot against Adil Rashid to be castled.By then the duo had added 73 runs for the third wicket.

After Rohit's departure, wickets fell at regular intervals. Yadav holed out to Jordan in the deep. Hardik Pandya made a quickfire 23 off 13 balls and fell in identical fashion to that of SKY and India finished with 171/7 in 20 overs.