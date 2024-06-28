High pitch: Proteas make most of Trinidad conditions to enter final

CHENNAI: After seven attempts and various hues of failures — heartbreaks, nonsensical rain-rules, meltdowns and beatdowns each adding another catalogue to their list of downfalls — the South African men’s side finally broke down the poisoned chalice to their liking. On a surface with more cracks than on a dodgy part of the moon, their bowlers scythed through the Afghanistan batters, shooting them out for 56 in 11.5 overs.

In response, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram were measured before the last two scoring shots from the former — a six and a four — rubber-stumped their total dominance. Those two scoring shots also generally flew in the face of what an even strip this was. You had to be really lucky to not be dismissed as the ball played various tricks after pitching. One ball would scoot along.

Another, after finding a similar length on the deck, jumped up like an agitated cobra. The pacier and taller Proteas bowlers exploited the conditions perfectly to advance to their first men’s World Cup final across formats.

So, one would have normally expected them to carve out a small strip of land from the Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba for keepsake. It would have been normal human reaction; after 32 years, relief.

But, nope. They couldn’t wait to get out. “The wickets that we have had throughout the competition have been pretty challenging,” said South Africa captain Aiden Markram. That he was asked to reflect on the surface minutes into the press conference spoke volumes. “Tonight’s wicket was pretty challenging once again. It’s hard to say that a wicket is not good because it can’t just always be a batter’s game, but I think if we reflect back on this wicket, we will probably be pretty happy that we are not playing here again.”