India’s Providence: Final again

The difference was there to see. Both the spinners tried not to give any length for Rohit and Yadav to get under while pushing it wider on back of length. In the first two overs after the rain break, India managed 12 runs. They were trying to work around while struggling to hit them across the line. Rohit soon realised it too. He held his shape and took Livingstone down the ground for six.

Realising that they were reading the pitch, Buttler brought back Sam Curran only for Yadav and Rohit to hit the seamer for 19 runs. Rohit fell trying to take on Rashid while Yadav was deceived by a slower one of Jofra Archer, but they had done their job. It was up to the rest to take charge, but at the same time, they also knew this was no batting paradise. It was a cat and mouse game between Buttler and India but the former faltered in overusing Chris Jordan. End result, India finished with 171/7.

It not just the conditions that were different from Adelaide. There were two other factors — Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. While India knew at the halfway mark their spinners were going to have fun on the surface, it was Bumrah who stood between England openers and another final.

Buttler knew it too. Which is why, after two quiet overs from Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah, he decided to go after the former. Three fours came in the third over as England raced to 26/0. Was it going to be a repeat of 2022? The question lingered as Rohit turned to Axar Patel. Knowing that Bumrah was not going to give away much, Buttler was determined to take down Axar’s first over in the powerplay.

The first ball he faced from Axar, the England captain went down on one knee to reverse sweep. But the ball took the top edge and ended in the hands of Rishabh Pant. The first big wicket. The breakthrough India needed. Of course, it was Bumrah who gave a further opening in the next over. A pace off delivery to clean up the other opener, Phil Salt. The pacer finished with just two runs off the over, pushing England behind.Axar castled Jonny Bairstow for a duck and got Moeen Ali stumped. Kuldeep trapped Curran and England had lost half their side for 49. From thereon, it was all downhill as England went on to lose by 68 runs.

Looking at India’s scores, it may have felt like a deja vu. But it really wasn’t as the Indian men’s side booked their place in a second consecutive World Cup final, another first. Unlike that 2023 final at Ahmedabad, will Barbados bring a different result?

Brief scores: India 171/7 in 20 ovs (Rohit 57, Suryakumar 47; Jordan 3/37) bt England 103 in 16.4 ovs (Kuldeep 3/19, Axar 3/23).