Marauding India up against resolute South Africa in epic T20 World Cup finale

BRIDGETOWN: A firm grip on emotions will be crucial when the formidable Indian team, desperate to end its lengthy title drought, makes another attempt at getting the monkey off its back against a South African side, which is unfamiliar with the winning feeling, in the T20 World Cup final here on Saturday.

India's campaign in the tournament has been remarkably similar to the one in the ODI World Cup at home last year where they breezed into the final only to be bettered by Australia on the big stage.

They are unbeaten here too and have been the best of the tournament by far. More importantly, they don't have the battle-hardened Australia in their way of an elusive trophy this time around.

South Africa, whose only triumph in ICC events came way back in the Champions Trophy (then named ICC Knock-Out Trophy) in 1998, head into the final with hopes and dreams of their own.

Labelled chokers for the better of their international cricket journey, the Proteas will be determined to shed that dubious tag for good at the Kensington Oval.

For some of their players, who list IPL titles as their biggest achievement, a World Cup trophy in their hands will be the ultimate prize.

If one went by the mood seen among fans and experts after India's rout of England in the semifinal in Guyana, Rohit Sharma and his men are the overwhelming favourites.

It is a fair observation considering the make up of India's squad and the conditions in the Caribbean.

They would be expected to wipe off the heartbreak of November 19, 2023 when over a lakh fans in Ahmedabad were silenced by Pat Cummins' Australia in the all-important final.