Openers Shafali and Smriti put India in command

CHENNAI: A magnificent double century by Shafali Verma (205; 197b, 23x4, 8x6) and a punishing hundred by Smriti Mandhana (149; 161b, 27x4; 1x6) put Indian women in command against South Africa on the first day of the one-off Test played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The duo's effort helped India finish the day at a mammoth 525 for 4 in 98 overs. This is incidentally the highest score registered on Day 1 of a women's Test. India opener Shafali Verma, in the process, smashed the fastest double-century in the history of women's Tests, eclipsing Annabel Sutherland of Australia.

Shafali's scored her double century off just 194 balls, bettering Sutherland's feat, which came off 248 balls against South Africa earlier this year. Shafali also became the second Indian woman after former skipper Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket.

Opting to bat on a good surface, India openers Shafali and Smriti made mincemeat of the South African attack.

The duo wanted to first have a feel of the conditions, so for the first half an hour or so they played cautiously to the merit of the ball and avoided risks. Masabata Klaas and Annerie Dercksen were all fire and brimstone in the morning as the play began. Klass bowled tight lines angled into the batter, while Dereksen concentrated on the off peg in order to try and induce edges. But the India opening duo did not fall prey to their plans and tactics.

Once they were assured of the surface, the pair of Shafali and Smriti slowly started to attack and runs started to flow from the meat of the blades.

The pair used their feet well against both the visitors' pacers and spinners. Verma stepped out and carted Tumi Sekhukhune over long on fence to show her class and dominance.

The duo raised 292 runs for the first wicket, and by that time both batters notched up massive centuries. Verma's aggressive stroke play, including her record-breaking spree of sixes, left the South African bowlers hapless. Having already smashed two centuries and a 90 in the ODIs, Mandhana had an opportunity to bring up a double ton this time but her march was halted at 149 when she edged Delmi Tucker to Dercksen in the slips.

However, South Africa's relief was short-lived as Verma continued her onslaught, smashing back-to-back sixes, followed by a single to reach a remarkable double century. Her relentless assault and Jemimah Rodrigues brisk contribution (55) added to South Africa's misery on a day where India batting prowess was on fine display.