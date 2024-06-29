Cricket

India sets record for highest team total in Women's Test Cricket

India's total surpassed Australia's previous record with a historic opening partnership by Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.
Indian Women's cricket player Shafali Verma.
Indian Women's cricket player Shafali Verma.Photo | P Ravikumar
PTI

CHENNAI: India set a new record for the highest team total in Women's Test cricket on Saturday, during the second day of the one-off Test against South Africa, surpassing Australia's previous best of 575/9 set in Perth this February.

The milestone was reached when Richa Ghosh hammered a four off the opening ball of the 109th over, bowled by Annerie Dercksen. India’s total soared past Australia’s record to establish a new benchmark.

Much of the credit for this historic feat goes to the stellar performances by Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Verma scored a remarkable 205, while Mandhana contributed 149, combining for an iconic opening stand of 292 runs – the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket.

Their efforts were well-supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 55, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh, both of whom remained unbeaten past their respective half-centuries.

On Day 1, India had already made headlines by finishing at 525 for four, posting the highest-ever single-day total in Test match history. This achievement broke the previous record held by the Sri Lankan men's team, who scored 509 for nine against Bangladesh in Colombo in 2002.

Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma
highest team total
Women's Test Cricket
India sets record

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com