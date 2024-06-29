India vs South Africa: When Goliath finally saw glimpses of David

CHENNAI: The Biblical account of David and Goliath is one of the most popular Bible stories ever. It is about courage, faith, and overcoming what seems impossible. Day 2 of the Test match between India and South Africa in Chennai turned out to be the representation of this story in some sense but with a twist.

When the day started with India at 525/4 in 98 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, looking to raise her bat in the Test whites for the first time, and Richa Ghosh, hoping to make the most of her sophomore Test. It didn't take a lot of time for both players to reach the milestone. Richa followed her captain and at one point it looked like the duo was looking to add two more centuries in the same innings after both openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, had put on a ton each.

It felt like South African bowlers had no other option but to keep bowling. The duo waltzed their way to a century partnership and then India broke the record of the highest team score in an innings going past the one set by Australia just in February this year. If those records were not enough, India became the first-ever women's team to score 600+ runs in one innings. All of this happened in the first session of Day 2. There were no comparisons in women's cricket for this feat. A completely uncharted territory. The strongest-ever performance in the format.

That is what Goliath is supposed to be like. right? All powerful. And India are Goliath, especially in the longest format at home. Since restarting Test cricket at home late in 2023, neither England nor Australia, the cricketing nations who have regularly played women's Test cricket, have been able to even come close to the dominance.

While England could bat for just 63 overs combined in both innings, Australia's efforts fell short. The only batter who looked like they could make India's bowlers think outside the box was Australia's vice-captain Tahlia McGrath. She was the only player to score two half-centuries in the formal against India. Neither England nor Australia had two players scoring a half-century in a single innings. India's bowlers did not allow anyone to settle. Goliath indeed.