Kohli-powered India set South Africa 177-run target to win T20 World Cup

South Africa's decision to open with a left-arm spinner was a master stroke and he accounted for both Rohit Sharm and Rishab Pant in his very first over to send shock waves into the packed stadium.

Rohit struck Maharaj for boundaries the first two balls and blocked the third one. The fourth he went for a sweep which was poorly executed and Klaasen at backward square leg moved to his left and took a low catch.

A ball later Pant too fell to a poor sweep shot. A sweep shot is a good weapon against spin bowling, but if executed poorly it is a death knell and the Indians learnt it the hard way.

Kohli who started fluently against Marco Jansen was looking for support from the new man in Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) to steady the rocking boat.

But was in for a rude shock as SKY fell to the pull-trap of Rabada. SKY failed to connect a length delivery from Rabada and pulled it towards deep backward square leg where Klaasen ran to his left and tumbled before taking a low catch once again.

Thus India lost their third wicket in the power play with just 34 runs on the board.