T20 World Cup final at risk as tropical storm Beryl approaches Barbados

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa in Barbados could be affected by rain on Saturday with a tropical storm named Beryl moving towards the island.

According to a statement from Barbados Meteorological Services, a hurricane watch may be issued in the early hours of Saturday.

Scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time, the summit clash might be affected by tropical showers. With a storm brewing in the Atlantic Ocean and heading towards Barbados, rain is forecast throughout the weekend.

According to windy.com, the island is expected to receive rain until the scheduled start, with a brief window where the skies clear up for a few hours.

The rains are expected to return by 1 PM and continue through the evening. That being said, the nature of the showers is unpredictable due to the tropical storm. According to Accuweather, the forecast reads, “thunderstorms in spots this evening followed by occasional rain and a thunderstorm late.”