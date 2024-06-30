Harleen Deol has taken a SKY-like boundary-line catch before

The talk of the town, among other heroics of the Indian players after Rohit Sharma & Co., won the T20 World Cup on Saturday was the boundary edge catch by Suryakumar Yadav to dismiss David Miller.
Chasing a target of 176 for 7 in 20 overs, South Africa fell short by seven runs.
The whole of India and fans abroad celebrated the victory.
Meanwhile, a user of platform X, Priyanka Chhaparwal reminded Amit Paranjape who lauded Suryakumar Yadav for the "greatest catch of a final" that a similar catch was taken by Harleen Deol.
"A similar catch was taken by Harleen Deol. Remember?," she noted.
The social media, including Facebook, has the video, dated July 2021, of Deol taking that splending catch.