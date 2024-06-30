Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after World Cup win

BRIDGETOWN: Seasoned India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on Sunday, joining his illustrious teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu to the format a day after winning the World Cup here.

One of the world's finest fielders, Jadeja said he will continue to play ODIs and Tests.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of him holding the trophy.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind," he added.