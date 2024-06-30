UP police find Indian bowlers guilty, award 'life-term'

UP police sentences Rohit Sharma's team for defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final match of T20 World Cup.
The UP police joined the cricket fans to congratulate the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma for their mind-blowing victory against South Africa on Saturday.
In a message posted on platform X, the UP police found the Indian bowlers guilty of breaking South African hearts.
The sentence for it, the UP police said, was "Lifelong love from a billion fans."
India broke out into celebration after the cricket team won the T20 World Cup after 13 years.
Magnificent death-over bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya helped India snatch the T20 World Cup from the hands of the South Africans.
Virat Kohli's 76 off 59 balls and Axar Patel's cameo innings of 47 runs propelled India to post 176 for 7 in 20 overs. South Africa fell short by seven runs.