Australia chief Hockley denies reports Big Three ignored study to save Test cricket

The changes proposed in the blueprint document include additional windows for T20 leagues other than the Indian Premier League, alteration in the World Test Championship points system, 40-over ODIs, apprehensions about T20Is and an effort towards pooling of broadcast rights revenue for bilateral series.

Hockley, when asked about the report, denied suggestions that the powerful nations were turning a blind eye to Test cricket, saying he had met Snedden during the New Zealand-Australia first Test in Wellington and conveyed to him that Australia was very much committed to help ICC ensure all the three formats flourish.

"We had a great catch-up with Martin (Snedden) here yesterday (Friday in Wellington), Hockley said.

"We're very much involved with that piece of work.

I think at Cricket Australia we've got good influence and I think we've got a really important role to play around the ICC in terms of driving strategy.

"I think that Cricket Australia has been behind many of the developments. Whether that's the introduction of the World Test Championship. I'm on the FTP working group with the ICC, and making sure that we're keeping all three formats healthy and strong, that we're growing the game in all territories," he added.