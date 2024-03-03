Lyon spins Australia to victory over New Zealand in first Test

WELLINGTON: Nathan Lyon spun Australia to a 172-run win over New Zealand in the first Test on Sunday, taking six wickets as the hosts collapsed to 196 all out.

The home side crumbled on the fourth morning in Wellington, losing their last seven wickets for 70 runs, with four of them falling to off-spinner Lyon.

He finished with innings figures of 6-65 off 27 overs, giving him 10-108 for the match.

The 36-year-old capitalised on spin-friendly Basin Reserve conditions and some meek batting from New Zealand, who began the day on 111-3 and needing 258 more runs to secure an unlikely victory.

The capitulation began in the seventh over of the day when Lyon claimed the key wicket of Rachin Ravindra for 59.