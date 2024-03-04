Super Kings Academy to launch centre in Karaikudi

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy is set to launch its tenth centre with a franchise-based facility at Alagappa Institutions, Karaikudi. The centre will have a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches (4 turf, 2 matting and 2 astro turf), floodlights and a full-fledged ground with turf and matting pitches. Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged 6 to 23 will begin in April.

“We are glad to take Super Kings Academy to different parts of Tamil Nadu and thus contribute to the development of grassroots cricket. I’m sure we will nurture the next generation of talent with our infrastructure and expert coaching methods,” said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. Interested students/parents can contact 7305422282/ 9894810190/ 9442322515 for enquiries or visit www.superkingsacademy.com.

Kushagra clinches top prize

IM Kushagra Mohan of India won the 20th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and Coimbatore District Chess Association. Kushagra and IM Sitnikov Anton of Ukraine were tied for first place with 7 points each and with a better tie-break score, the former was declared winner.

St Joseph’s bag titles

St Joseph’s men’s and women’s basketball teams did well to clinch the SVCE Trophy.

Results: Basketball (Finals): Men: St Joseph’s College of Engineering bt Sri Venkateswara College Engineering, Chennai. 65-45. Women: St Joseph’s College of Engineering bt SSN College of Engineering, Chennai 52-50.