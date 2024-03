CHENNAI: Shardul Thakur’s maiden first-class century could not have come at a more appropriate time. Entering the field at No 9, the 32-year-old slammed 105-ball 109 to help Mumbai bag a big lead of 207 runs over Tamil Nadu on Day 2 of the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy at the BKC complex, Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai were 353 for 9 in 100 overs when stumps were drawn. Apart from Thakur, Musheer Khan’s 55 and Tanush Kotian, who remained not out on 74, served Mumbai’s cause and in the bargain, frustrated the visitors.

After a poor display with the bat on the opening day, Tamil Nadu had entered the second morning with hopes to put up a better show. And they did show signs of promise, after reducing the home side to 125/7 at Lunch. Ajinkya Rahane fell to R Sai Kishore’s guile while Shreyas Iyer succumbed to Sandeep Warrier’s raw pace.

However, Thakur’s counter-attacking innings spoiled TN’s plans. Thakur, who has shown glimpses of his batting talent in the white-ball format, proved that he could be counted upon as a bowling all-rounder in the red-ball format as well. Employing a positive approach, he was taking on both the seamers and spinners and was finding the gaps on the field with ease. He drove, pulled and swept with relish and was spot on with his shot selection.

“It was a good effort from Shardul. He played positively and aggressively. There were a couple of half-chances that went here and there. But he was destined to score and thus, managed to do so,” Sai Kishore, captain of Tamil Nadu, said after the day’s play. Thakur continued to pile the pressure on the TN bowlers and forged two vital partnerships, which could have a bearing on the match.