Shardul ton the turning point, says TN skipper Sai Kishore

CHENNAI: Ajinkya Rahane's shrewd captaincy and Shams Mulani's 4 for 53 came in handy for Mumbai to inflict an innings and 70 runs defeat on Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal played at the BKC complex, Mumbai on Monday. Earlier in the morning, the Mumbai innings folded for 378 in 106.5 overs with Tanush Kotian left stranded on 89 runs.

Mumbai bagged a lead of 232 runs which ultimately proved to be more than enough as Tamil Nadu could manage only 162 runs in their second essay. B Indrajith was the only batter who offered some resistance as he played a gritty knock of 70 runs.

"Absolutely delighted to win against a strong side like Tamil Nadu and march into the final. It was absolute teamwork and Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) did a brilliant job by marshalling his resources well. We are eager to play the final against whichever team wins the other semifinal,'' said Tushar Desphande, whose 88-run stand for the last wicket with Tanush, gave the hosts a handsome lead.

The wicket showed signs of wear and tear and it was always going to be difficult for the Tamil Nadu batters to play the waiting game to perfection. "It was clear that the wicket would increasingly start aiding spinners. All our bowlers bowled well in patches and Shams Mulani bowled absolutely well to pick four wickets,'' added Deshpande.

Speaking on their plans against TN batters, the right arm pacer said, "We did not have any specific plans for individuals in the TN team. In general, we were asked to keep things simple and put pressure on them. We knew that it would be difficult for them to first clear the deficit and then set a target for us. We applied the pressure well.''

For Tamil Nadu, the wait for the coveted trophy continues. The semifinal loss would be hard to digest as till the quarterfinals they played a fearless brand of cricket and were handsomely rewarded as well.