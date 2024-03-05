Stokes the batter yet to click in the series

Problem of perception

Since Stokes took over, or rather Bazball began, England has taken a more proactive approach with the bat. Among the top six, Stokes has the lowest strike rate of 67 and the lowest average of 35.8, which brings attention to the perception problem. Stokes, every time he walks in, comes in with the reputation of having the ability to take the game away. He has done the same, on occasions, especially while batting with lower order. And because of what he has done, every time he walks in, teams are wary of him and would not want him to stay in the crease for longer.

“It probably weighs a little bit on the opposition team. They think in their head, all right, we've got to get him out. Now. We've got to make sure he doesn't score out because he's got this reputation and stuff’. I mean, it's hard for me to say. Ultimately you look at his numbers and you think he's a good player, not a great player, which makes me think that he's probably a player who plays great innings rather than a great player. But, I think the human mind plays tricks on people a lot. They really do believe that notable things happen more often than they do because you always remember the crazy finishes to games and stuff like that and you don't remember the games in which people win easily or lose easily or whatever it might be. It just unremarkable,” Weston explains.

In this series, Stokes has clearly not been able to make an impact with the bat, often looking like he didn’t understand what was happening, especially against spinners. At this point, it is fair to say that despite being able to create a positive environment and better contributions from his players, the England captain’s performance throws light on his inconsistency with the bat. “I think this series completely illustrates Stokes as a batter in Test cricket. He’s capable of playing an outstanding, and potentially match-winning innings, but there’s also a reason - inconsistency - as to why he’s averaging barely over 35 in Tests,” says Weston.

Will he be able to play one of those potentially match-winning innings that stays in memory at Dharamsala? We will know over the next few days.