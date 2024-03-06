Shabnim Ismail bowls fastest delivery in women's cricket, breaches 130kph

NEW DELHI: South African pacer Shabnim Ismail created history by bowling the fastest delivery ever recorded in women's cricket, breaching the 130kph barrier for the first time since the introduction of speed guns.

Playing for Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ismail shattered the record by clocking 132.1km/h (82.08mph), her thunderbolt smashing into the pad of former Australia captain Meg Lanning.

It was the second ball of the third over of the match on Tuesday, prompting the MI players to appeal in unison, only to be turned down by the umpire.

Ismail, who appeared for South Africa in all eight previous ICC Women's T20 World Cups and only retired from international cricket following last year's tournament on home soil, had previously been clocked as bowling at 128km/h (79.54mph) against the West Indies in 2016 and at 127km/h twice during the most recent edition of the Women's World Cup in 2022.

When asked during a post-match interview about breaking the record, Ismail played down the effort and indicated she "doesn't actually look at the big screen when I'm bowling."

Ismail, however, delivered four expensive overs to finish with figures of 1/46 as the Mumbai Indians went down to the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

She was especially taken to the cleaners by Shafali Verma, who smashed the bowler for three successive sixes in her third over.

This was Delhi's fourth win on the trot as they moved two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.