Domestic cricket very important for everybody: Amarnath

CHENNAI : Former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath backed the BCCI move to make it mandatory for all players who are not representing India to play domestic cricket. While announcing the new contracts, the national cricket body had insisted that players who are not on national duty must give precedence to participating in domestic tournaments.

In the city to inaugurate and unveil the trophy of JITO Premier League cricket tournament, Amarnath insisted that players should not forget their roots. "Yeah, I think it's (mandatory to play domestic cricket) a good thing. It should have happened a long time back, to be very honest. And I think it should apply to each and every cricketer today, not only to certain cricketers," he said.

"Everybody should play domestic cricket, whatever they are today, they should thank their state, their club, from where they started, they should not forget that. Because I think it's very important for Indian cricket, for all its cricketers to participate, to keep the standard up all the time. And it will be good for everybody; for youngsters to play against them (seniors) and... they (seniors) could share their experiences with youngsters," added the 1983 World Cup hero.

Some former players felt Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were treated harshly and should have been given a warning before being dropped from the central contract. "I don't think there's any need for any warning to anybody. You take a decision and apply it to everybody. That's it," opined Amarnath.

'Not surprised by what Ashwin has achieved'

On Thursday, R Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test against England. He also crossed the 500-wicket mark recently. Amarnath is not surprised by the off spinner's successful journey so far. "Ashwin is a fantastic cricketer, actually. I remember when I watched him for the first time, I was a consultant with Bengal Cricket. We were playing against Tamil Nadu at Bangalore, I remember. It was the first time I watched him and he showed his class straight away. So, I am not surprised at what he has achieved. I think there is plenty more to achieve,'' Amarnath remarked.

S Venkataraghavan's (former elite spinner) 57 Tests was a benchmark for any spinner from Tamil Nadu. At one point, no one expected anybody to break Venkat's record. Amarnath is not someone who is a fan of drawing comparisons.