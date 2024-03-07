England vs India 5th Test: Crawley fifty takes England to 100/2 at lunch

DHARAMSALA: Opener Zak Crawley's fourth fifty of the series took England to 100 for two at lunch on the first day of the fifth and final Test against India here on Thursday.

Crawley was batting on 61 off 71 balls at the break as Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets for India in the first session.

The left-arm wrist-spinner (2/22) dismissed Ben Duckett (27) in the 18th over to break a 64-run opening stand with Crawley and later added the scalp of Ollie Pope on the stroke of lunch.

Earlier, the day started on an emotional note for both India and England.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin received his 100th Test cap from India head coach Rahul Dravid, while former England captain Joe Root did similar honours to Jonny Bairstow.

Brief Scores: England: 100 for 2 in 25.3 overs (Zak Crawley 61 batting, Kuldeep Yadav 2/22) vs India.