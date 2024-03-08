With spirit and support, Jonassen marches on in WPL

"He (her father) wanted me always to keep fighting and keep trying as long as I can. I know that as long as I keep doing that he will be proud. Just before I go out to bat, I take a little moment at the sideline to look up and sort of ask the question internally. All right, Dad, what have you got for me today? And to be honest, I feel like over these last few weeks he has had something to say about it all. He is with me and helping me navigate this last little period," Jonassen has that quiet smile on her face.

While her father has helped her navigate the internal battles, Lanning has been a rock-solid supporter of the allrounder in WPL 2024. "She has been great around the group this year. She knows how to perform under pressure, and has done it over all these years. She is at a different stage in her international career but for us at Delhi Capitals, it is nice to have someone you can rely on and you know what you are getting in pressure situations. For her to bounce back, particularly in the last two games has been excellent and I am happy that she has been able to do well and help her team win," Lanning praised her after their match against Gujarat where Jonassen took three wickets while giving away just 22 runs in her four overs.

Lanning had captained Jonassen in 148 white ball games over nine years where she took 188 wickets before the captain retired in 2023. To say they know each other well is an understatement and the respect is mutual. "It just feels like home. That's the only way I can describe it. There is just this comfort knowing that there's that trust and that faith, if you need a job done, I'll put my hand up and I'll do my very best to try and get it done for you. You have given me the ball because you believe I can do it. So I want to prove you might.