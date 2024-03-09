Indian juggernaut continues in Dharamsala with yet another innings victory

DHARAMSALA: At about 11.35 AM on Saturday India head coach Rahul Dravid walked out onto the field to have a look at the pitch, perhaps, for the last time in the series. It was lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test between India and England. The giant scoreboard at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala read England 103/5, still trailing by 156 runs.

While India started the day with 473/8, it did not take long for England to wrap things up. India added only four runs, James Anderson took his 700th Test wicket, while Shoaib Bashir his fifth of the innings. From there, it was always going to be a matter of time till England crumbled. And predictably so, the visitors were all out for 195 before tea as India registered an innings and 64-run victory to win the five-match series 4-1.

It all began when Ben Duckett faced R Ashwin in the second over. He was first beaten trying to sweep, then an inside edge almost carried to short-leg. Rattled, Duckett premeditatedly charged at Ashwin only to miss the line of the delivery. He did not even have to get back to the crease, just took the long walk back to the dressing room as Dhruv Jurel took off the bails.

Two overs later, Duckett’s opening partner Zak Crawley faced a similar fate at the hands of Ashwin. And as is has been the case through the series, Crawley got a good delivery, that turned from outside off, and took the inside edge as he was well on his front foot and Sarfaraz Khan did the rest. A rare failure for England’s best batter of the series.

Then there was Ollie Pope, whose series has gone downhill since that stellar second innings century in Hyderabad. Having charged at Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings, he tried not to move as much and remained in the crease. Pope even picked up a few boundaries, including one off a reverse sweep, but not long after, he had a brain fade. A straight, good length delivery from Ashwin outside off-stump — something he could have driven, cut, or even pulled to an extent — and Pope went down on a premeditated sweep. The ball took the top edge and landed in the hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal. England, on a pitch that had good bounce and decent turn, were three down with Ashwin already taking seven in the match.