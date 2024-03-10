New Zealand sense upset after cleaning out Australia top order

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand cleaned out the top four Australian batsmen on Sunday to leave the tourists on 77-4 and facing an uphill task in their chase of 279 to win the second Test in Christchurch.

The hosts set a demanding target for an Australian side struggling for runs on a ground where the highest successful fourth innings is 285-8, set by New Zealand against Sri Lanka last year.

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were all swiftly sent back to the Hagley Oval pavilion by New Zealand's seamers.

Matt Henry had figures of 2-37 with debutant Ben Sears on 2-22. Australia still need 202 runs.

At the close of play on day three, Mitchell Marsh was not-out 27 with Travis Head unbeaten on 17.