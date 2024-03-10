Players stand to gain a fortune with BCCI’s latest Test incentive scheme

DHARAMSALA: Minutes after India completed a 4-1 series win on Saturday afternoon in Dharamsala, the BCCI announced a Test Cricket Incentive Scheme for the senior men’s team with an aim to provide financial growth and stability to the players in the longer format.

This initiative, dated back from the 2022-23 season, includes an additional reward structure apart from the existing match fee — ₹ 15 lakh per Test for the players.

Assuming if there are nine Tests in a season, a player who features in the squad for less than four games will not get any benefits. Playing members, who feature in 5-6 Tests, will get ₹ 30 lakh per match and non-playing members will get ₹ 15 lakh per Test for the same number of games.

If a player features in more than seven games, they will get ₹ 45 lakh per Test while a non-playing member in the same category will get ₹ 22.5 lakh per match. For example, Cheteshwar Pujara, who played six games in the 2022-23 season, is expected to get ₹ 1.8 crore incentive apart from the ₹ 90 lakh which he will get as match fee. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav, who played only four games, but was part of the squad for six in the 2022-23 season could get ₹ 1.5 crore as incentive apart from ₹ 75 lakh as match fee.