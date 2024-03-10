The Bazball delusion with no clear solution in sight

While it felt like an amusing take at that point, as the series ended with a 4-1 scoreline in Dharamsala on Saturday — another innings defeat for England — it is hard not to think that maybe, there is more to it. Here is what England captain Ben Stokes said on the eve of the fifth Test when asked about the series loss after taking a 1-0 lead in Hyderabad: “There is obviously disappointment. But again, we have progressed so much on this tour. In a results-based business, that can sometimes sound stupid and deluded. You go on about India not having their best players. You look at the players we came here with, we were written off completely before we had played a game. People couldn't believe that we have picked Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir and now you look at what they have achieved. I am looking at it based on the progression of individuals and I am very happy as a captain.”

It only takes a few press conferences to understand why they are saying what they are. Stokes, and head coach Brendon McCullum, are hell-bent on not admitting a shred of defeat, at least not in public, irrespective of the result. It looks great when they win — they did win a lot when it all began in 2022. So great that it became a cult of sorts. People started defining what the team does by attesting different meanings to the label — which is essentially what it is — Bazball. And because it looks great and marketable when they do well — as is often the case with English cricket — there seems to be a sense of entitlement and saviour complex in the narratives built around their success.