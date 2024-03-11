BCCI kick-starts big initiative, needs finishing touch

What's the connection between the BCCI and a match where the identity of both teams are yet to be known? As always, context is king.

Last year's IPL finished on May 29. Three cricketers who featured in that final (Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane) reached the UK a few days later. Less than a week after arriving in London, they faced up to Australia. You could probably argue that wasn't ideal (some of the Australians had already been in England by then while others, like India, had travelled to England just prior to the beginning of the final).

By the end of Day Three, India were already down. Just before the start of Day Three, Shardul Thakur had a chat with Ricky Ponting. It revealed a lot about where Thakur's body was. "I had a chat with Shardul and he said he's started to feel the pinch," Ponting had told the media just before tea on the third day. "Their preparation probably wasn't ideal coming into a one-off Test with all their players being at the IPL. Few of the Australian boys were there. Few of the Australian boys hadn't done anything for three months either... what was the best preparation coming into a game like this? Was it playing pretty high-quality competitive cricket in the IPL or was it better off being at home, resting up and doing a bit of non-competitive training?"

Thakur, like some of the others, was feeling the pinch because he had bowled 23 overs across 1.5 days. At the IPL, he had bowled 21 across two months. For the record, none of Australia's frontline bowlers featured at the IPL (while Pat Cummins had opted out citing a heavy workload, Mitchell Starc didn't register. Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland were also fresh).

Skipper Rohit Sharma, when he was speaking to the media after the match, was honest enough to admit they would have liked 20-25 days to prepare for the final. "Ideally, we would want to have time in hand to prepare and give enough rest to the bowlers," he had said.