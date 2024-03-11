Carey stars as Australia beats New Zealand by 3 wickets at Christchurch in the 2nd cricket Test

CHRISTCHURCH: Wicketkeeper Alex Carey made an unbeaten 98 and shared a 140-run partnership with Mitch Marsh which guided Australia through various hazards to a three-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch, New Zealand and a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Throughout the day as the contest played out on a relatively mild fourth-day pitch, both sides had moments when they took control. But it was Marsh's innings of 80 and Carey's steady hand which guided Australia to victory.

Its total of 281-7 completed the 14th-highest successful fourth innings run chase in test history.

On the other side, New Zealand narrowly missed out on its first test win over Australia in New Zealand in 31 years. Its last win in Australia came in Hobart 13 years ago.

When Marsh was out, Australia needed 59 runs with four wickets in hand and when Mitchell Starc was out next ball, it needed 59 with three wickets and the match turned briefly in New Zealand's favor.

But Carey kept Australia on track and added another 61 unbeaten runs with captain Pat Cummins who hit a four through cover for the winning runs and finished 32 not out.

Carey had strike on 97 with three runs needed and a chance to complete his century which would have been the first century of the match. But he gloved a single and Cummins ended the run chase a few balls later.