Pant on track for IPL comeback, Shami’s return likely for NZ Tests

NEW DELHI: Almost 15 months after the horrific car accident, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is well on track to make his cricketing comeback in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League as BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board will declare him fit soon. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, who underwent surgery on Achilles tendon in London recently, is back in India and is expected to make a comeback for the home Test series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

While nothing is certain yet, Shah said that Pant is in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup if he can get fit and keep wickets in time for the marquee event. However, the final call will be taken by the National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman and BCCI medical team head Nitin Patel.

“Pant is doing well and he is batting and is also keeping. In the near future we (BCCI) will declare him fit,” Shah said.“The door is open for him. Right now he has begun to keep so we are waiting. Our team is accessing his fitness,” he added.

This season of IPL will be Pant’s first competitive cricket tournament since he suffered a car accident in December 2022. While there have been reports that the Delhi Capitals franchise might field him as a specialist batter or impact player, the decision on how he is eased into action is expected to be made by the BCCI.