700 and counting: Legacy and longevity of James Anderson

DHARAMSALA: It was a moment that many cricket followers were waiting for in great anticipation. After countless spells in his career that has spanned well over two decades, veteran England pacer James Anderson was on the verge of a monumental feat for the last few weeks or so. That wait finally ended on Saturday.

On his 15th day on the field in the Test series against India, his 657th ball of the tour, at the foothills of the Dhauladhar Range, Anderson scaled a new peak — 700 Test wickets.

Fittingly enough, it was a typical Anderson dismissal. He first put Kuldeep Yadav on the backfoot with a short of a length delivery and then bowled a full one that slightly moved away, taking the outside edge of the bat on its way to Ben Foakes' gloves.

Anderson’s arms went aloft with the widest smile on his face as Joe Root embraced him as the entire stadium stood on its feet applauding him. They knew they were in the presence of greatness; witnessing something no one had ever seen before. Anderson soaked it all in, raising his bowling arm with the ball in hand.

There he was, the first fast bowler in the history of the sport to take 700 wickets. The only bowlers above him are two legendary spinners, Shane Warne (709) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800). The only pacer closer to him in the list is his erstwhile partner-in-crime — Stuart Broad — with 604 Test scalps. No one is even in the vicinity of catching up. The next active pacer on the list is Tim Southee with 380 wickets.