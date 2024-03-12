Pant declared fit as keeper-batter for IPL; pacers Shami, Prasidh ruled out

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday declared Rishabh Pant fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League, more than a year after he suffered multiple injuries in a harrowing car crash.

Pant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, has undergone extensive rehabilitation and is ready to play the dual role in the event starting March 22.

However, Gujarat Titans senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is out of action since the World Cup final last year, and Prasidh Krishna, who appears for Rajasthan Royals, have been ruled out of the IPL.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024," said the BCCI in a statement.

Pant was present at the Capitals table during the IPL auction last year, and has been working on his fitness at the NCA since the unfortunate incident.

The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.