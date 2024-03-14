Feels like I’m going to make my debut again: Cricketer Rishabh Pant

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: When Rishabh Pant makes his much-awaited comeback with the Delhi Capitals later this month (or next), he will feel like a debutant. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” he was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the franchise. “It feels like I’m going to make my debut again.”

The wicketkeeper-batter has not featured in a competitive game since the serious car crash in last week of December 2022. Following the accident, the southpaw had to undergo extensive treatment and rehabilitation.

“To be able to play cricket again after everything I have been through is nothing short of a miracle,” Pant, who has been out of action for 14 months, said. “I am grateful for all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, BCCI and the staff at the NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength.”

After an extensive process, Pant was declared fit by the NCA on Tuesday. A day earlier, BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, spoke about the prospect of Pant featuring for India at the T20 World Cup. “”If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us,” Shah had said. “He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let’s see how he does in the IPL.”

Upon joining with the franchise for the pre-season camp in Visakhapatnam (Delhi will play a couple of home games there in the first few weeks of the upcoming season), the 26-year-old added: “I am excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL — a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again.”

Franchise chairman, Parth Jindal, spoke about Pant’s resilience. “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back to the Delhi Capitals family,” Jindal said. “The kind of grit and resilience he has displayed in overcoming challenges is inspirational to say the least. We are humbled to have been a part of his journey to recovery, which has been exceptional. Rishabh’s return is one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent times, and I can’t wait to see him compete again.”