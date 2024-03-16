Ashwin has kept art of spin bowling alive: BCCI Prez Roger Binny

CHENNAI: India's ace spinner and the ICC No 1 ranked Test bowler R Ashwin was felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for playing 100 Tests and bagging 500 wickets at a glittering function at the MA Chidambaram here on Saturday.

Ashwin's father Ravichandran, his wife Prithi and his daughters were present at the Chepauk to watch him being honoured. The TNCA presented mementos for his 100 Tests, 500 wickets. Ashwin was presented with a Sengol - symbol of pride. TNCA also gave Ashwin a cash award of Rs 1 crore.

Former India player and BCCI president Roger Binny praised Ashwin, saying that the 37-year-old was not far behind the great spinners India had produced and insisted that the Chennai-based player had the same skill sets as the former greats. "It is a great pleasure to be here this evening to honour such a wonderful achievement (Ashwin's feat). Ashwin has brought great laurels not only to the TNCA but for the country. He has kept the art of spin bowling alive. I congratulate Ashwin and his family for the fantastic achievement. We hope that you stay fit, stay healthy and do well," said Binny.