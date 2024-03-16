CSK with new recruits look formidable, says Srikkanth

CHENNAI: When it comes to leading a team, it’s always a challenge. No one knows better than former India captain K Srikkanth. Apart from captaining India, he played under captains like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev. Mohammed Azharuddin and even Ravi Shastri.

Come March 22, another former India captain, MS Dhoni, will be seen in action at his den in Chepauk as he embarks on his quest for sixth IPL crown. Touching about the qualities of leaders, Srikkanth felt it is not correct to compare captains in different eras.

“Never compare eras, each one was different, so I don’t like to do comparisons,” said Srikkanth. “But the greatest quality Dhoni has is the ability to keep calm in any situation, that is his greatest ability. Spontaneous sometimes, all know what he did in the last 2007 World Cup where he gave the ball to Joginder Sharma (last over). So that’s the greatness of Dhoni.

These are all in-built leadership qualities, which comes from maybe from childhood, which could come from his background, which probably comes from all the hardships that he has undergone.” The former chairman of selectors said that Dhoni will be the key to CSK’s success this season as well. CSK with their new recruits look formidable, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra could play a big role.