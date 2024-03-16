CSK with new recruits look formidable, says Srikkanth

CHENNAI: When it comes to leading a team, it’s always a challenge. No one knows better than former India captain K Srikkanth. Apart from captaining India, he played under captains like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev. Mohammed Azharuddin and even Ravi Shastri.
Come March 22, another former India captain, MS Dhoni, will be seen in action at his den in Chepauk as he embarks on his quest for sixth IPL crown. Touching about the qualities of leaders, Srikkanth felt it is not correct to compare captains in different eras.
“Never compare eras, each one was different, so I don’t like to do comparisons,” said Srikkanth. “But the greatest quality Dhoni has is the ability to keep calm in any situation, that is his greatest ability. Spontaneous sometimes, all know what he did in the last 2007 World Cup where he gave the ball to Joginder Sharma (last over). So that’s the greatness of Dhoni.
These are all in-built leadership qualities, which comes from maybe from childhood, which could come from his background, which probably comes from all the hardships that he has undergone.” The former chairman of selectors said that Dhoni will be the key to CSK’s success this season as well. CSK with their new recruits look formidable, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra could play a big role.
“The team balance looks good. Rachin Ravindra has a beautiful all around ability, that is a great addition in my opinion. And Daryl Mitchell, then Shivam Dube too, so 7-8 batters depending on the wicket conditions, the bowlers too has variety,” said Srikkanth during an event organised by Star Sports in the City on Friday.
S Badrinath, one of his co-commentators in Tamil, too echoed similar sentiments and doffed his hat for R Ashwin who has played 100 Tests. Ashwin on the eve of his 100th Test had mentioned that Badrinath was one the best players of spin and that it was tough to bowl to the former Tamil Nadu captain.
“I’m thankful to Ashwin for his humility, for saying that I played spin good. I think Ashwin is one of the greatest students of the game. I think that is what I admire about Ashwin. For all he has done, playing hundred Test matches, taking 500 rickets, he’s still looking to learn, still looking to crack the game. How can I bowl this better, how can I bat better, what is batsman thinking and so on,” said Badrinath.
“Ashwin is constantly looking to improve, innovate himself. He is thinking about the next step, he’s not sitting on his laurels. This is what has made Ashwin to achieve what he has done today,” added the former CSK middle order batter.
With just about a week left for the IPL 2024, Star Sports the official television broadcaster of the tournament, announced their Tamil channel line-up of commentators for the marquee event.
Srikkanth will lead the star cast on Star Sports Tamil channel that has former Tamil Nadu international cricketers like L Balaji, Murali Vijay and S Badrinath also in the panel.