Indebted to Dhoni for the rest of my life: Ashwin on hitting the 500-wicket mark

CHENNAI: Overwhelmed by emotion and filled with gratitude at being grandly feted for hitting the 500-wicket mark in Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday recalled the one man he would forever be "indebted to" for showing faith in a "nobody" 13 years ago -- his first IPL and India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

With 516 scalps in 100 Tests, Ashwin is a bonafide superstar in Indian cricket, just second behind the great Anil Kumble in the list of top Indian wicket-takers in the five-day format.

But it was not the case back in 2008 when he was roped in as a local spinner by Chennai Super Kings.

He did not get a game that year as the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan led their spin attack.

Dhoni flung the new ball to Ashwin in the 2011 IPL final against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the then rookie off-spinner made an impact in the fourth ball itself, dismissing an in-form Chris Gayle.

The same year he made his India debut under Dhoni, picking up the player of the match honours in the game against the West Indies in Delhi.