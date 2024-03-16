IPL not to be shifted out of India, says league chairman Arun Dhumal

The schedule for the first two weeks has been already released with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.

In earlier conversations with PTI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had categorically maintained that the full tournament will be held in India, just like it happened in 2019, the year of previous Lok Sabha election.

They were only waiting for the Election Commission to announce the poll dates.

However, the league was shifted out of the country during the general elections in 2014 when the UPA government was in power.

Then the first phase was held in the UAE before returning to India for the second phase.