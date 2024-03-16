Stop clock mandatory playing condition: ICC

Former umpire K. Hariharan believes the new rule making is a step in the right direction.”A lot of time-wasting will hopefully stop after introducing this rule,” he told this daily. “Now the teams will have to start a new over on time to finish the innings within the prescribed time limit for 20 or 50 overs. Taking this rule into consideration the match will go a little faster and it will help them finish the match in time.

The ICC had to take this kind of measure because you cannot avoid the DRS in the game at the same time players do take a lot of time otherwise to adjust the field etc. This is a measure to control things to help the match go a little faster. Hopefully, this works in the games,” the umpire added. Along with this decision, ICC approved reserve days for the semifinals (June 27) and the final (June 29) of the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup.

In the Super Eight phase, starting from June 19, a minimum of five overs have to be bowled to the team batting second to constitute a game. On the other hand, in the knock-out stages, a minimum of ten overs will need to be bowled. The governing body also announced the qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The event scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka will see 12 automatic qualifiers.