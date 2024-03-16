WPL 2024: Lessons from sophomore season

The existence of a tournament like WPL has created a window for the players in India to show their talent, which was earlier only available at the domestic level or directly at the international level, with no intermediary in between. This in itself is one of the great achievements of the sophomore season. Throughout the season, Indian players like Sarvani, who were part of the first season, have stepped up their game to suit the needs of the franchise. The Indian experienced players' contribution, in some cases, has been on par with that of their international counterparts.

"If you look at the likes of Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Tanjua Kanwar, Radha Yadav have stepped up this season, virtually on par with some of the foreign players," Aarti Sankaran, former cricketer turned coach, who has been part of the broadcast team for this season told this daily.

"Take Amelia Kerr, a New Zealand international, and Asha for example as two leg spinners. Asha has definitely done better with the ball this season. One of the areas of growth for me has been the contribution of Indian domestic bowlers," she added. With 10 wickets each to Asha, Reddy, and Kanwar with all of them having bowling economy of just north of 7 prove her point.

In the batting department, however, there is still a gap between Indian domestic players and players with international experience as of now. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and even Deepti Sharma have embraced the format and made the most of the opportunities given to them.

The list of highest run-getters in the tournament is full of Indian and overseas internationals. S Meghana, who has not played any international cricket for India in recent years, is ranked 17 in the list dominated by international players with 168 runs off six innings. Sankaran believes that is the next challenge for domestic players coming through the ranks. "With batting, I think we are not on par yet.

International players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and even Richa Ghosh are at that level. The batting in the domestic matches needs to be re-evaluated. We have to think that we cannot have the same set of players in all formats going ahead. Keeping in mind the necessities WPL brings to the sport and with T20 World Cups coming up every two years and even the U19 World Cup, we need to reassess the way domestic batters play and start giving them very specific roles," Sankaran pointed out.