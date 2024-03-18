Budding sportspersons from Tamil Nadu feted

CHENNAI: From chess prodigy AS Sharvaanica to rising tennis star RS Rethin Pranav to cricketers J Hemchudeshan and G Kamalini, ten budding athletes from the state were honoured at India Cements-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association Annual Awards and Scholarships 2023-2024 event on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar was the chief guest at the event where each athlete received a cash reward of Rs 30,000. CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, India Cements marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh, TN Cricket Association secretary RI Palani and assistant secretary Dr RN Baba were also present.

Former India cricketer WV Raman, men’s cricket team selection committee member S Sharath, ex-India women’s cricket team captain Sudha Shah, MRF Pace Foundation head coach M Senthilnathan, hockey Olympian Mohammed Riaz, former India athlete Shiny Wilson and former India swimmer Wilson Cherian gave away the trophies.

“Obviously, I like it (scholarship scheme). I urge all the media (across the rest of India) to do the same. When you’re young, support is crucial. It’s excellent when the media provides that support,” he said.

Shashank said that India Cements’ support to athletes and sponsor scholarships will continue in the years to come. CSK CEO said: “India Cements is a company that has been supporting athletes for the past five decades. Knowing India Cements and N Srinivasan (managing director), we will live up to the expectations of the sports journalists. It is a great cause which you have taken up.”

Winners: AS Sharvaanica (Chess), M Anslin (Athletics), M Akslin (Athletics), RS Rethin Pranav (Tennis), Barathkumar Karthi (Volleyball), Deeksha Sivakumar (Swimming), J Hemchudeshan (Cricket), G Kamalini (Cricket), Pooja Arthi (Squash) and J Keerthika (Para-Athletics).