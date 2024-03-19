Peaking at right time, holding nerves in big moments helped us win WPL: RCB's Ellyse Perry

NEW DELHI: Staying calm and composed in the most high-pressure moments and peaking at the right time helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win their maiden title at the Women's Premier League (WPL), said star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the summit clash to claim the title on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Perry emerged as the star performer for RCB as she ended the tournament as leading run-scorer with 347 and also recorded the best bowling figures in WPL history taking 6 wickets against Mumbai Indians in their last league game.

"We've had a great time together, franchise cricket is one of those where there is a small window in time and things have to come together for the group and the individuals," Perry, who scored a vital 35 not out in the final, told PTI in an interview.

"Fortunately for us, we peaked at the right time, we played our best cricket in the backend, we held our nerves and stayed nice and calm in big moments and beat the other best teams in the competition to win the trophy."

RCB had started WPL 2024 with back-to-back wins but lost a bit of momentum in the middle before roaring back to form in the nick of time, winning their must-win last league match, the Eliminator and the final.

Perry hoped the maiden win will lay a strong foundation for the young and inexperienced players of the side.

"Hopefully we are building a really strong foundation platform for some sustained success," said the four-time T20 World Cup winner.

"We have got a really great group of girls, pretty similar to last year, obviously a few different tweaks and things like that. It is a group that really wants to play for one another.

"I think we have got a good blend of youth and experience and that gives us a lot of energy and it's a nice group to play a part in."